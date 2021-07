The following article applies to Public/Lab computers. For personal devices, see Microsoft Office: Personal Devices.

Before you start, you will need access to the following:

a Bryn Mawr College account

Public/Lab Computers

Microsoft Office applications are pre-installed on these devices.

Open the program you’d like to use Click Sign In

Enter your College email and password

Sign In screen not visible? (click me!)

You may instead see a yellow ribbon near the top of the application window.

Click Activate Sign In with your College email and password

