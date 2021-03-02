Encrypting a College-Owned Computer (macOS)

Before you start, you will need access to the following:

a stable internet connection

an eligible college-provided Mac

Want to encrypt an email? See Using Email Encryption in Office 365.

Table of Contents:

FileVault Encryption — What and Why

Not all devices are eligible to be encrypted. To determine if yours is, check if Disk Encryption is present in Step 2: Encrypt

FileVault is Apple’s built-in encryption program for Macs. Why: Encryption is critical to the security of your device, and ensures your data is protected in the event its lost or stolen.

Encrypting your Mac

Follow the steps below to ensure your device is encrypted properly.

Note: The screenshots used below were taken on a device running macOS Big Sur. Prior macOS versions may look different.

Step 1: Back up Option 1: via your Home Drive ( H: )*

* Simply move any locally stored files to your mapped H:

via your Home Drive ( )* * Option 2: via Code42

Step 2: Encrypt Open Software Center On the left-hand pane, click the Featured tab

Find Disk Encryption, click Encrypt If Disk Encryption isn’t present:

Your device may not be eligible to be encrypted. Please reach out to the Help Desk if this is the case. Wait for the Disk Encryption policy to complete Click the Apple Icon () > Log Out Log back in In the top-center of your screen, click Enable Now

If prompted*, enter your College username and password

* If you’re not prompted for credentials, skip this step. Allow your device some time to complete the process.



Step 3: Verify Encryption Click the Apple Icon () > System Preferences Click Security & Privacy Click the FileVault tab Ensure you see: “Turn Off FileVault…”

“A recovery key has been set.”

