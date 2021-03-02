Encrypting a College-Owned Computer (macOS)

Before you start, you will need access to the following:
- a stable internet connection
- an eligible college-provided Mac
Table of Contents:
FileVault Encryption — What and Why
- What: FileVault is Apple’s built-in encryption program for Macs.
- Why: Encryption is critical to the security of your device, and ensures your data is protected in the event its lost or stolen.
Encrypting your Mac
Follow the steps below to ensure your device is encrypted properly.
Step 2: Encrypt
- Open Software Center
- On the left-hand pane, click the Featured tab
- Find Disk Encryption, click Encrypt
If Disk Encryption isn’t present:
Your device may not be eligible to be encrypted.
Please reach out to the Help Desk if this is the case.
- Wait for the Disk Encryption policy to complete
- Click the Apple Icon () > Log Out
- Log back in
- In the top-center of your screen, click Enable Now
- If prompted*, enter your College username and password
*If you’re not prompted for credentials, skip this step.
- Allow your device some time to complete the process.
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor