Adobe Creative Cloud: College Computers

The following article applies to College-provided computers. For personal devices, see Adobe Creative Cloud: Personal Devices.

Before you start, you will need access to the following:

  • Bryn Mawr College community members: a College account
  • Haverford & Swarthmore community members: a free Adobe ID

Table of Contents:

 

Public/Lab Computers

Adobe Creative Cloud applications are pre-installed on these devices. Simply open the program you’d like to use and login with your…

  • Bryn Mawr College: College email and password
  • Haverford & Swarthmore: a free Adobe ID

 

Faculty & Staff College Computers

Follow the steps below to install and manage your Adobe apps with Creative Cloud:

 

1. Required: Install the latest Adobe Creative Cloud application

Windows ()

Follow the instructions here to install “Adobe Creative Cloud – Standard”. You may have to restart your computer once complete.

“Adobe Creative Cloud – Standard” not present? (click me!)
  1. Close Software Center
  2. Press thekey on your keyboard
  3. Type in and click on Control Panel
  4. Select Configuration Manager
  5. Click the Actions tab
  6. Select Machine Policy Retrieval & Evaluation Cycle
  7. Click Run Now
  8. Wait a few minutes for the process to complete
  9. Restart your computer
  10. Open Software Center

 

macOS ()
  1. Using Finder, navigate to your Applications folder
  2. Open Adobe Creative Cloud
  3. The application should automatically update and relaunch
Adobe Creative Cloud not working or updating? (click me!)

 

 

2. Installing New Adobe Software

Windows ()
  1. Press thekey on your keyboard
  2. Type in and click on Adobe Creative Cloud
  3. If prompted, login with your College email and password
  4. On the left-hand pane, click All apps
  5. Scroll down to find an app you’d like to install
  6. Click Install
macOS ()

Follow the instructions here to install individual Adobe applications.

 

3. Update Existing Adobe Software

Windows ()
  1. Press thekey on your keyboard
  2. Type in and click on Adobe Creative Cloud
  3. If prompted, login with your College email and password
  4. On the left-hand pane, click Updates
  5. In the top-right corner, click Update all
macOS ()
  1. Using Finder, navigate to your Applications folder
  2. Open Adobe Creative Cloud
  3. If prompted, login with your College email and password
  4. On the left-hand pane, click Updates
  5. In the top-right corner, click Update all

 

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor

