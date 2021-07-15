Adobe Creative Cloud: College Computers

The following article applies to College-provided computers. For personal devices, see Adobe Creative Cloud: Personal Devices.
Before you start, you will need access to the following:
- Bryn Mawr College community members: a College account
- Haverford & Swarthmore community members: a free Adobe ID
Table of Contents:
Public/Lab Computers
Adobe Creative Cloud applications are pre-installed on these devices. Simply open the program you’d like to use and login with your…
- Bryn Mawr College: College email and password
- Haverford & Swarthmore: a free Adobe ID
Faculty & Staff College Computers
Follow the steps below to install and manage your Adobe apps with Creative Cloud:
1. Required: Install the latest Adobe Creative Cloud application
Windows ()
Follow the instructions here to install “Adobe Creative Cloud – Standard”. You may have to restart your computer once complete.
“Adobe Creative Cloud – Standard” not present? (click me!)
macOS ()
- Using Finder, navigate to your Applications folder
- Open Adobe Creative Cloud
- The application should automatically update and relaunch
Adobe Creative Cloud not working or updating? (click me!)
- Install the latest version of Creative Cloud in the Software Center (click for instructions)
2. Installing New Adobe Software
macOS ()
Follow the instructions here to install individual Adobe applications.
3. Update Existing Adobe Software
macOS ()
- Using Finder, navigate to your Applications folder
- Open Adobe Creative Cloud
- If prompted, login with your College email and password
- On the left-hand pane, click Updates
- In the top-right corner, click Update all
