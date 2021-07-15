Adobe Creative Cloud: College Computers

The following article applies to College-provided computers. For personal devices, see Adobe Creative Cloud: Personal Devices.

Before you start, you will need access to the following:

Bryn Mawr College community members: a College account

community members: a College account Haverford & Swarthmore community members: a free Adobe ID

Table of Contents:

Public/Lab Computers

Adobe Creative Cloud applications are pre-installed on these devices. Simply open the program you’d like to use and login with your…

Bryn Mawr College : College email and password

: College email and password Haverford & Swarthmore: a free Adobe ID

Faculty & Staff College Computers

Follow the steps below to install and manage your Adobe apps with Creative Cloud:

1. Required: Install the latest Adobe Creative Cloud application



Windows () Follow the instructions here to install “Adobe Creative Cloud – Standard”. You may have to restart your computer once complete. “Adobe Creative Cloud – Standard” not present? (click me!)

Close Software Center Press the key on your keyboard Type in and click on Control Panel Select Configuration Manager Click the Actions tab Select Machine Policy Retrieval & Evaluation Cycle

Click Run Now Wait a few minutes for the process to complete Restart your computer Open Software Center

macOS () Using Finder, navigate to your Applications folder Open Adobe Creative Cloud The application should automatically update and relaunch Adobe Creative Cloud not working or updating? (click me!)

Install the latest version of Creative Cloud in the Software Center (click for instructions)

2. Installing New Adobe Software



Windows () Press the key on your keyboard Type in and click on Adobe Creative Cloud

If prompted, login with your College email and password On the left-hand pane, click All apps Scroll down to find an app you’d like to install

Click Install

macOS () Follow the instructions here to install individual Adobe applications.

3. Update Existing Adobe Software



Windows () Press the key on your keyboard Type in and click on Adobe Creative Cloud

If prompted, login with your College email and password On the left-hand pane, click Updates In the top-right corner, click Update all

macOS () Using Finder, navigate to your Applications folder Open Adobe Creative Cloud If prompted, login with your College email and password On the left-hand pane, click Updates In the top-right corner, click Update all

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor