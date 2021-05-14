Backing Up: Why, Where, and How

Table of Contents:
Why do I need to back up?
Backups are critical to the integrity of your data, and ensure you’ll never lose valuable files in the event of a device failure.
Where can I store my backup?
|Size
|Accessibility
|Home Drive (H:)¹
|1TB
|OneDrive¹
|1TB
|
|Alternative
Cloud Storage²
|Various
|Various
|USB/External
Storage
|8GB-2TB
|via USB port
|Code42
(Faculty/Staff only)
|Unlimited
|via Software Center
(College computers only)
¹Access to College-provided resources is revoked after departure from the College.
²Faculty/Staff: College-related files should ONLY be stored on College-provided resources.
How do I back up using…
…Home Drive (H:)
via mapping to Windows
- Map your BMC Network Drive
- Open File Explorer
- On the left-hand pane, click username (\\home.brynmawr.edu\home) (H:)
- Right-click > New > Folder
title your folder appropriately (i.e. Backup MM-DD-YYYY)
- On the left-hand pane, click This PC
- Navigate to Windows (C:) > Users > username
- Right-click and copy the file(s)/folder(s) you’d like to back up
- On the left-hand pane, click username (\\home.brynmawr.edu\home) (H:)
- Open the folder you created in Step 4
- Right-click and paste the file(s)/folder(s) you copied
via mapping to macOS
- Map your BMC Network Drive
- Open Finder
- On the left-hand pane, click username (//home.brynmawr.edu/home/username)
- Ctrl-click > New > Folder
title your folder appropriately (i.e. Backup MM-DD-YYYY)
- Navigate to the file(s)/folder(s) you’d like to back up
- Right-click the file(s)/folder(s) and select copy
- On the left-hand pane, click username (//home.brynmawr.edu/home/username)
- Open the folder you created in Step 4
- Right-click and paste the file(s)/folder(s) you copied
via ingress.brynmawr.edu
- Navigate to ingress.brynmawr.edu
- Login with your College email and password
- Click Home Directory
- If prompted, authenticate with your College email and password
- Click the folder with your College username
- Click Upload Files…
- Navigate to, and select the file(s)/folder(s) you’d like to back up
…OneDrive
via OneDrive Online
- Navigate to webmail.brynmawr.edu
- If prompted, login with your College email and password
- Clickin the top-left
- Select OneDrive
- Click New > Folder
title your folder appropriately (i.e. Backup MM-DD-YYYY)
- Open your newly created folder
- Click Upload, select either Files or Folders
- Navigate to, and select the file(s)/folder(s) you’d like to back up
…Code42
- Install via Software Center
- Setup your backup (skip to Step 2)
- Backup Basics (which files, how often, etc.)
- What should you back up?
- Changing which files you’re backing up
- Uninstalling
- How it all works
…USB/External Drive
via Windows
- Connect your USB/External drive
- Open File Explorer
- On the left-hand pane, click the USB/External drive
- Right-click > New > Folder
title your folder appropriately (i.e. Backup MM-DD-YYYY)
- On the left-hand pane, click This PC
- Navigate to Windows (C:) > Users > username
- Right-click and copy the file(s)/folder(s) you’d like to back up
- On the left-hand pane, click the USB/External drive
- Open the folder you created in Step 4
- Right-click and paste the file(s)/folder(s) you copied
via macOS
- Connect your USB/External drive
- Open Finder
- On the left-hand pane, click the USB/External drive
- Ctrl-click > New > Folder
title your folder appropriately (i.e. Backup MM-DD-YYYY)
- Navigate to the file(s)/folder(s) you’d like to back up
- Right-click the file(s)/folder(s) and select copy
- On the left-hand pane, click the USB/External drive
- Open the folder you created in Step 4
- Right-click and paste the file(s)/folder(s) you copied
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor