Backing Up: Why, Where, and How

Table of Contents:

Why do I need to back up?

Backups are critical to the integrity of your data, and ensure you’ll never lose valuable files in the event of a device failure.

3-2-1: ensures your backup is redundant



Where can I store my backup?

¹ Access to College-provided resources is revoked after departure from the College.

² Faculty/Staff: College-related files should ONLY be stored on College-provided resources.

How do I back up using…

It's best to back up at least once per quarter. Learn how to schedule automated backups using Code42 (faculty/staff only).

…Home Drive (H:) via mapping to Windows Map your BMC Network Drive Open File Explorer On the left-hand pane, click username (\\home.brynmawr.edu\home) (H:) Right-click > New > Folder

title your folder appropriately (i.e. Backup MM-DD-YYYY) On the left-hand pane, click This PC Navigate to Windows (C:) > Users > username Right-click and copy the file(s)/folder(s) you’d like to back up On the left-hand pane, click username (\\home.brynmawr.edu\home) (H:) Open the folder you created in Step 4 Right-click and paste the file(s)/folder(s) you copied via mapping to macOS Map your BMC Network Drive Open Finder On the left-hand pane, click username (//home.brynmawr.edu/home/username) Ctrl-click > New > Folder

title your folder appropriately (i.e. Backup MM-DD-YYYY) Navigate to the file(s)/folder(s) you’d like to back up Right-click the file(s)/folder(s) and select copy On the left-hand pane, click username (//home.brynmawr.edu/home/username) Open the folder you created in Step 4 Right-click and paste the file(s)/folder(s) you copied via ingress.brynmawr.edu Navigate to ingress.brynmawr.edu Login with your College email and password Click Home Directory If prompted, authenticate with your College email and password Click the folder with your College username Click Upload Files… Navigate to, and select the file(s)/folder(s) you’d like to back up

…OneDrive via OneDrive Online Navigate to webmail.brynmawr.edu If prompted, login with your College email and password Click in the top-left Select OneDrive Click New > Folder

title your folder appropriately (i.e. Backup MM-DD-YYYY) Open your newly created folder Click Upload, select either Files or Folders Navigate to, and select the file(s)/folder(s) you’d like to back up via OneDrive for Business

Windows

MacOS

…USB/External Drive via Windows Connect your USB/External drive Open File Explorer On the left-hand pane, click the USB/External drive Right-click > New > Folder

title your folder appropriately (i.e. Backup MM-DD-YYYY) On the left-hand pane, click This PC Navigate to Windows (C:) > Users > username Right-click and copy the file(s)/folder(s) you’d like to back up On the left-hand pane, click the USB/External drive Open the folder you created in Step 4 Right-click and paste the file(s)/folder(s) you copied via macOS Connect your USB/External drive Open Finder On the left-hand pane, click the USB/External drive Ctrl-click > New > Folder

title your folder appropriately (i.e. Backup MM-DD-YYYY) Navigate to the file(s)/folder(s) you’d like to back up Right-click the file(s)/folder(s) and select copy On the left-hand pane, click the USB/External drive Open the folder you created in Step 4 Right-click and paste the file(s)/folder(s) you copied

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor