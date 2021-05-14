Backing Up: Why, Where, and How

Table of Contents:

 

Why do I need to back up?

Backups are critical to the integrity of your data, and ensure you’ll never lose valuable files in the event of a device failure.

  • 3-2-1: ensures your backup is redundant

 

Where can I store my backup?

Size Accessibility
Home Drive (H:)¹ 1TB
OneDrive¹ 1TB
Alternative
Cloud Storage²		 Various Various
USB/External
Storage		 8GB-2TB via USB port
Code42
(Faculty/Staff only)		 Unlimited via Software Center
(College computers only)

¹Access to College-provided resources is revoked after departure from the College.
²Faculty/Staff: College-related files should ONLY be stored on College-provided resources.

 

How do I back up using…

It’s best to back up at least once per quarter. Learn how to schedule automated backups using Code42 (faculty/staff only).
…Home Drive (H:)
via mapping to Windows
  1. Map your BMC Network Drive
  2. Open File Explorer
  3. On the left-hand pane, click username (\\home.brynmawr.edu\home) (H:)
  4. Right-click > New > Folder
    title your folder appropriately (i.e. Backup MM-DD-YYYY)
  5. On the left-hand pane, click This PC
  6. Navigate to Windows (C:) Usersusername
  7. Right-click and copy the file(s)/folder(s) you’d like to back up
  8. On the left-hand pane, click username (\\home.brynmawr.edu\home) (H:)
  9. Open the folder you created in Step 4
  10. Right-click and paste the file(s)/folder(s) you copied
via mapping to macOS
  1. Map your BMC Network Drive
  2. Open Finder
  3. On the left-hand pane, click username (//home.brynmawr.edu/home/username)
  4. Ctrl-click > New > Folder
    title your folder appropriately (i.e. Backup MM-DD-YYYY)
  5. Navigate to the file(s)/folder(s) you’d like to back up
  6. Right-click the file(s)/folder(s) and select copy
  7. On the left-hand pane, click username (//home.brynmawr.edu/home/username)
  8. Open the folder you created in Step 4
  9. Right-click and paste the file(s)/folder(s) you copied
via ingress.brynmawr.edu
  1. Navigate to ingress.brynmawr.edu
  2. Login with your College email and password
  3. Click Home Directory
  4. If prompted, authenticate with your College email and password
  5. Click the folder with your College username
  6. Click Upload Files…
  7. Navigate to, and select the file(s)/folder(s) you’d like to back up
…OneDrive
via OneDrive Online
  1. Navigate to webmail.brynmawr.edu
  2. If prompted, login with your College email and password
  3. Clickin the top-left
  4. Select OneDrive
  5. Click NewFolder
    title your folder appropriately (i.e. Backup MM-DD-YYYY)
  6. Open your newly created folder
  7. Click Upload, select either Files or Folders
  8. Navigate to, and select the file(s)/folder(s) you’d like to back up
via OneDrive for Business
…Code42
  1. Install via Software Center
  2. Setup your backup (skip to Step 2)
…USB/External Drive
via Windows
  1. Connect your USB/External drive
  2. Open File Explorer
  3. On the left-hand pane, click the USB/External drive
  4. Right-click > New > Folder
    title your folder appropriately (i.e. Backup MM-DD-YYYY)
  5. On the left-hand pane, click This PC
  6. Navigate to Windows (C:) Usersusername
  7. Right-click and copy the file(s)/folder(s) you’d like to back up
  8. On the left-hand pane, click the USB/External drive
  9. Open the folder you created in Step 4
  10. Right-click and paste the file(s)/folder(s) you copied
via macOS
  1. Connect your USB/External drive
  2. Open Finder
  3. On the left-hand pane, click the USB/External drive
  4. Ctrl-click > New > Folder
    title your folder appropriately (i.e. Backup MM-DD-YYYY)
  5. Navigate to the file(s)/folder(s) you’d like to back up
  6. Right-click the file(s)/folder(s) and select copy
  7. On the left-hand pane, click the USB/External drive
  8. Open the folder you created in Step 4
  9. Right-click and paste the file(s)/folder(s) you copied

 

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor

