Adobe Creative Cloud: Personal Devices

The following article applies to Faculty & Staff personal devices. For College computers, see Adobe Creative Cloud: College Computers.
Before you start, you will need the following:
- a Faculty & Staff Bryn Mawr College account
- a laptop or desktop computer with internet access
Table of Contents:
What is Creative Cloud?
Creative Cloud is Adobe’s suite of productivity software, including everything from Acrobat to Photoshop.
Installing Adobe CC Software
- Navigate to Adobe’s Creative Cloud Portal
- Enter your College email address and click Continue
- Login with your College email and password
- Click View all
- a) For a single application:
Find your desired application and click Install
b) For multiple applications:
We suggest downloading the Creative Cloud app and then installing additional applications (i.e. Acrobat, Photoshop, etc.) from there.
Updating Adobe CC Software
If Adobe Creative Cloud is installed…
macOS ()
- Using Finder, navigate to your Applications folder
- Open Adobe Creative Cloud
- If prompted, login with your College email and password
- On the left-hand pane, click Updates
- In the top-right corner, click Update all
If Adobe Creative Cloud isn’t installed…
- Open the application you’d like to update
- In the top-left corner, click Help
- Click Check for Updates
- Follow the on-screen steps to download and install the latest updates
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor