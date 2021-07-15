Adobe Creative Cloud: Personal Devices

The following article applies to Faculty & Staff personal devices. For College computers, see Adobe Creative Cloud: College Computers.

Before you start, you will need the following:

a Faculty & Staff Bryn Mawr College account

Bryn Mawr College account a laptop or desktop computer with internet access

Table of Contents:

What is Creative Cloud?

Creative Cloud is Adobe’s suite of productivity software, including everything from Acrobat to Photoshop.

Installing Adobe CC Software

Navigate to Adobe’s Creative Cloud Portal Enter your College email address and click Continue Login with your College email and password Click View all

a) For a single application:

Find your desired application and click Install



b) For multiple applications:

We suggest downloading the Creative Cloud app and then installing additional applications (i.e. Acrobat, Photoshop, etc.) from there.

Updating Adobe CC Software

If Adobe Creative Cloud is installed…

Windows () Press the key on your keyboard Type in and click on Adobe Creative Cloud

If prompted, login with your College email and password On the left-hand pane, click Updates In the top-right corner, click Update all

macOS () Using Finder, navigate to your Applications folder Open Adobe Creative Cloud If prompted, login with your College email and password On the left-hand pane, click Updates In the top-right corner, click Update all

If Adobe Creative Cloud isn’t installed…

Open the application you’d like to update In the top-left corner, click Help Click Check for Updates Follow the on-screen steps to download and install the latest updates

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor