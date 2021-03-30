Captioning Recordings

Captions for pre-recorded audio or video can be produced by automatic speech recognition (ASR) software or by human listeners. Although ASR-generated captions can help with comprehension and enable viewers to watch with sound muted or in noisy environments, they typically do not meet the 99% accuracy level required for ADA compliance without human editing.

Recordings must have ADA-compliant captions if:

You can use the college’s lecture capture and video-streaming service, Panopto, to produce ADA captions by:

Correcting the ASR captions that Panopto creates until they are at least 99% accurate.

Contracting with a third-party captioning service to produce and upload ADA-compliant captions for you.

See Captioning in Panopto for details.