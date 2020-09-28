LITS Services FAQ: Fall 2020

Before you start:
Last updated: September 28th, 2020
Table of Contents:
- IT Support & Services
- Library Services
- Services for Faculty
- Educational and Scholarly Technology
- The Makerspace
- Additional Questions?
IT Support & Services
How will IT Support be different due to COVID-19 concerns?
See Technical Support during COVID-19 for more information.
Are loaner laptops available? How do I borrow one?
Yes, loaners are available on a first-come, first-served basis and may be withheld if alternative solutions are available. All loaners need to be pre-requested via the Help Desk; none will be available via walk-up service.
Contact the Help Desk to submit your request.
Will equipment loans be available? How can I borrow/return equipment?
Yes! All BMC community members can check out equipment for a period of two weeks. Contact the Help Desk to request the equipment you need. You will receive a message from our team when the device is ready for pick-up at the Canaday Circulation Desk.
How can I access software I need?
Some software is available to download for use off-campus and on personal computers. This includes Microsoft Office!
Remote access to College software is also available. To access LabStats, the software that provides remote access to one of our physical computers on campus, please follow the instructions here. To access our cloud based solution, Apporto, go to https://brynmawr.apporto.com/ and login with your College credentials. More information is here.
Not sure which to use? Try LabStats first. Use Apporto if your device doesn’t support RDP (i.e. smartphones, tablets, etc.) or if no computers are available via LabStats.
Most College software is available via both solutions. See https://techdocs.blogs.brynmawr.edu/6702 for complete lists.
How do I get to Photoshop and other Adobe software?
Photoshop and other Adobe software is available via LabStats, the software that provides remote access to one of our physical computers on campus. Please follow the instructions here. To access our cloud based solution, Apporto, go to https://brynmawr.apporto.com/ and login with your College credentials. More information is here.
Not sure which to use? Try LabStats first. Use Apporto if your device doesn’t support RDP (i.e. smartphones, tablets, etc.) or if no computers are available via LabStats.
Will computer labs be open?
A small number of computers is available for in-person use. To reserve a computer in one of the libraries, see http://techdocs.blogs.brynmawr.edu/10313.
Where can I print? Where can I scan?
Several Canon Multi-function Printers are available during library hours:
Canaday
- Four on the 1st Floor
- Two on A floor
Carpenter
- Two on A floor
We recommend bringing your own computer to print from. There are a limited number of computers available in the libraries to use (look for Express Printing Stations in Canaday).
You can scan from any Canon Multi-function Printer; see here for instructions or from your smartphone using Office Lens.
For large-format book scanning, the Zeutschel Zeta overhead scanner (located in the Digital Media and Collaboration Lab in Carpenter Library) is available for individual use by appointment: book an appointment here. Please bring a USB memory stick to save your files because this scanner is not connected to the network.
What technology is available in the classrooms?
See our Classroom Technology for Fall Semester 2020 tech doc for an outline of the technology available in specific rooms.
What technology is available outside?
Targeted WiFi coverage is available in these areas:
- Campus Center patio
- Canaday patio
- Taft Garden (behind Canaday)
- Wyndham green
- The green around the intersection of Canaday and Taylor drives
- Lower athletics field
All other areas are covered only by what signal escapes the buildings. Unlike in a home/consumer internet context, we aren’t able to add “hotspots” or “boosters” in our campus network environment. Network devices are balanced dynamically across campus to minimize interference and optimize performance and coverage. The system is making real-time adjustments continuously across all of our campus access points, and adding hotspots creates new interference.
No projectors, amplification, or other classroom technology is available in outdoor locations. We do not recommend holding hybrid courses outdoors. Real-time web conferencing outdoors with more than two people involved is problematic for several reasons. You will experience a lot more variability in your internet connection than you would in an indoor space, and students who are on site and students who are remote will not be able to hear each other.
How can I access BMC and LITS resources from home?
Some resources will require the use of the Pulse Secure VPN or EZProxy services.
This includes (but is not limited to) network file storage, software downloads, library e-books, journals, and databases.
What other tools/resources are available that assist remote learning and teaching?
- Conference calling: use your Softphone, Skype for Business, or Microsoft Teams
- Duo: ensure you have multiple devices registered such as a phone, security token, or yubikey
- MiCollab Softphone: receive and make calls anywhere using your campus phone number
- Office365: install Office 2016 on up to 5 personal devices, access files anywhere with OneDrive, review our Tech Docs for support
- Security: protect yourself with Sophos Antivirus and be mindful of the College’s Data Handling Policy
- Zoom: learn how to login with your BMC account and review Learning with Zoom tips from Haverford IITS
For more information, browse our curated set of Academic Continuity tech docs.
Always consider accessibility before a class or meeting.
Library Services
I’m studying remotely this fall. How will I get access to library resources for my classes?
See our Library Basics guide, with information about how to access electronic resources and services.
Are the libraries open?
Starting on September 8 through November 21, BiCo community members will be able to access Canaday and Carpenter with their OneCard during library open hours. Collier Library is closed to patrons this fall due to ventilation issues.
- Level 2 operations: patrons may enter the libraries to pick up materials, to print, or for an appointment or class. Access to Special Collections, non-circulating materials, and loaner equipment is available by appointment.
- Level 1 operations: in addition to the above, students may reserve socially distanced study space in particular areas of Canaday and Carpenter. The Rare Book Room in Canaday is open 10am – 4pm Monday through Friday to allow community members to view the Children’s Book exhibition.
The library buildings are not open to the public due to the College’s restriction on visitors and our HathiTrust agreement.
Stacks areas are closed. We will not have 24-hour library access during the fall.
How do I borrow library items?
Bryn Mawr and TriCollege library materials can be requested via Tripod.
Stacks areas are closed in all BMC libraries. Library staff page items daily from Canaday, Carpenter, and Collier. Requested items will be available for pickup from the Canaday and Carpenter circulation desks during open hours. You’ll receive an email notification when your items are ready for pickup (they’ll already be checked out to you – we’ll just pass you a stack!)
We have lifted the summer restrictions on the number of items patrons can request. Most formerly non-circulating resources at Carpenter can now be checked out. Some items (double folios; irreplaceable volumes like excavation reports) will remain in-house use only, but community members can request access to these books by appointment.
There is a 72-hour quarantine of returned materials, but not a quarantine on materials you request (our student team will be taking safety precautions when paging books that we would not expect people using books at home to do.)
When are my library items due?
For the Fall 2020 semester, the Libraries have changed and simplified due dates. See this post for details.
Where do I return library materials?
You can return materials to the bin outside Canaday or to a bin in Carpenter.
If you need to return a large number of books, please email circulation@brynmawr.edu to arrange a drop-off appointment.
I returned a book recently. Why is it still on my record?
Materials are quarantined for three days after being returned so your items will not be checked in right away. Don’t worry – they’ll be checked in when they get out of quarantine and no fees will be assessed.
Can I borrow books through Interlibrary Loan or EZ-Borrow?
Interlibrary Loan is currently available for articles, chapters, and books that Bryn Mawr doesn’t own. EZ-Borrow is unavailable until further notice.
Can students still have assigned carrels? Can I come to the library to study?
In order to provide equitable access to distanced study space in the libraries, carrels will not be assigned to undergraduate or graduate students this semester.
Students may reserve up to 3 hours at a time at designated spaces in Canaday and Carpenter when the College is in Level 1 operations.
Are ebooks available?
We have purchased access to many new e-book and journal packages. Start here: Tripod and Library Research Guides and Databases. Individual titles can be searched in Tripod.
We are retaining HathiTrust emergency temporary digital access (ETAS) to many of our print books at least through the fall semester.
I’m having problems accessing library databases from off campus. What’s wrong?
EZProxy won’t work with the VPN. If you’re using the Pulse Secure app to connect to the VPN, you’ll have to log out before using EZProxy. See Off-Campus access to troubleshoot problems with EZ-Proxy, VPN (Pulse Secure), and Xfinity Advanced Security.
How can I get help with my research?
Librarians are available and happy to assist you with in-depth research and answer questions about the libraries. Email questions to Ask a Librarian, or book an online research consultation with a librarian.
Can I access Special Collections?
BiCo community members can make appointments to work with Special Collections materials in the Special Collections Reading Room. Patrons will be seated one person per table, and one staff member will be at the desk, to allow for social distancing.
Small groups (up to 3) can make appointments to work with Special Collections materials and staff in the Special Collections Seminar Room.
The 3rd Floor of Old Library is available on an appointment basis for 1-2 people to consult collections stored in Old Library or as overflow space for consulting other Special Collections materials.
Special Collections is open between 10:00am and 4:00pm Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, email SpecColl@brynmawr.edu or call 610-526-6576. See the website for more information.
When the College is in Level 1 operations, the Rare Book Room in Canaday is open from 10am – 4pm Monday through Friday to allow community members to view the Children’s Book exhibition.
Visible Storage will be set up in the Canaday 2nd-floor gallery to allow contactless study of materials related to courses.
More Questions? Ask a Librarian
Services for Faculty
Can I get scans of book chapters or entire books?
Bryn Mawr scanning (digitization of articles and chapters from Bryn Mawr-owned journals and books) and Interlibrary Loan (for articles, chapters, and books Bryn Mawr doesn’t own) are both being processed through the existing interlibrary loan form.
Entire books can’t be scanned due to copyright restrictions. For more information, see Library Scanning Services.
Can I place print books and DVDs on reserve in the fall? How will my students access these materials?
The library will not be placing items on course reserve in the fall, but we’re working closely with the bookstore to ensure robust access to course texts. We will try to obtain e-books and streaming video for your class, if available. Please contact your subject librarian or library@brynmawr.edu to discuss alternatives to physical reserves.
How can I request that the library buy a book, ebook or film?
Please email your subject librarian to request a purchase.
Will I be able to schedule a library instruction class?
Yes, contact your subject librarian. We can design asynchronous online instruction and activities. Online library course guides can also be designed to support courses and assignments. For more information, see our Information Literacy page.
How can I transition to online and blended teaching?
LITS’ Educational and Scholarly Technology team (EAST) will continue to provide ongoing support to faculty on all matters related to online, hybrid and blended teaching.
See our guide to Academic Continuity during COVID-19.
More Questions? Ask a Librarian
Educational and Scholarly Technology
Is Educational and scholarly technology support still available?
Yes! The Educational and Scholarly Technology team (EAST) continues to provide ongoing support for all matters related to using technology in teaching, learning, and research.
How can EAST help with my online or hybrid course?
Our team offers help with all aspects of digital course design, from researching and integrating tools that best meet students’ learning goals, to supporting the creation of digital content for your courses.
How can I schedule a consultation with EAST?
Remote 45-minute consultations with our team are available by appointment and can be scheduled via our team Calendly page or directly with one of our team members. Upon scheduling, you’ll automatically receive a calendar invite with a Zoom link and instructions, but we’ll ask for a back-up phone number to call in case of tech difficulties.
Where are my old Moodle courses?
Starting August 18, courses that were on poodle.brynmawr.edu are now available at moodle.brynmawr.edu. Courses from Summer 2020 and earlier (back to Fall 2017) are available on our Moodle archive at moodlearchive.brynmawr.edu.
What changes will I see in Moodle this fall?
New Moodle features include collapsible topic sections, inline PDF grading, attendance tracking, and Zoom, Perusall, and Piazza integrations. We’re posting announcements about each of these features to the new Moodle site itself and publishing new Tech Docs regularly.
Do I need a Zoom account on Bryn Mawr’s license? How can I get one?
You may already have a personal account which you can use to attend Zoom meetings. However, all current faculty, staff and students are eligible for an account through Bryn Mawr’s license. A BMC account gives you the ability to host meetings for up to 300 simultaneous attendees with no time limit. We recommend using the BMC Zoom account for all College business.
Instructions to get an account on Bryn Mawr’s license and for logging into your BMC Zoom account are available here.
Is the Digital Media and Collaboration Lab open?
The Digital Media and Collaboration Lab in Carpenter Library is not open for use as a study or meeting space.
Media Lab computers with specialized software are available for use through remote desktop.
The Makerspace
What, and where, is the Makerspace?
Located in Park 157, the Makerspace is available to support curriculum-based work and informal learning opportunities.
Any Trico community member is welcome to schedule time to use the facilities or consult with one of its staff members.
What about critical projects and material culture?
Find resources to support your research and investigations on our website.
How can I access it? Are appointments available?
Any use of the Makerspace must be scheduled in advance to allow us to comply with social distancing practices.
Use of some tools will require pre-training and/or certification, so we recommend scheduling a consult with a member of the Makerspace staff to help you make the most of your time on-site.
Appointments can be booked using the access request form two weeks in advance. If you are working with a group, each member of the group must submit a request.
Are workshops or class visits available?
We will offer both online and in-person workshops throughout the semester.
If you are interested in scheduling instruction for a class or student group, or would like to schedule work time for your students, please contact the Makerspace Coordinator for more information.
Are there any electronic/online resources?
Connect with the Trico Maker community online by joining our Discord server or attending weekly drop-in hours on Zoom.
What equipment is available?
Note: Some equipment shipments have been delayed due to COVID-19, and will be made available as they arrive throughout the semester. If you are interested in working with tools or supplies not listed, please contact the Makerspace Coordinator for more information.
- 3D Printers
- 3D Scanner
- Laser Cutter
- CNC Router
- Sewing Machines
- Basic woodshop tools (saws, drills, etc.)
- Electronics and Physical Computing
- Printing/Plotting
Additional Questions?
|Tech Help
|help@brynmawr.edu
|Research questions
|library@brynmawr.edu
|Library account
|circulation@brynmawr.edu