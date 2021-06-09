Remote Learning, Teaching, and Work: Suggested Computer Accessories

This article overviews some basic computer accessories suggestions for students, faculty, and staff in remote work and learning environments.

All prices are from the time of writing and are thus subject to change.

Table of Contents:

Audio-Visual Equipment

Upgrade your audio or video! Gone are the days of microphone static, faulty earbuds, or having to use your phone as a makeshift webcam.

Webcams:

Microphones:

Headsets with microphones:

Speakers:

Keyboards, Mice, and Styluses

No more finagling with your old laptop trackpad or faulty keys. Type and click farther away from your computer without the hassle of cords!

Wireless Mouse/Keyboard Combos:

Wireless Mice:

*Functional buttons are primarily forward/back thumb buttons.

Wireless Keyboards:

Styluses:

Tablets

Wacom Tablets:

What is this and how can it be used? Input devices where a stylus acts as your mouse cursor, allowing you to effortlessly draw or annotate in any supported software¹. Two form factors are available: Touchpad/without display: the movement of your stylus is only visible on your computer screen; requires a fair amount of hand-eye coordination

the movement of your stylus is only visible on your computer screen; requires a fair amount of hand-eye coordination Touchscreen/with display: acts as a secondary, touch-sensitive display where you can extend or mirror your primary display ¹Adobe Acrobat, PowerPoint, Zoom whiteboard, etc.

iPads:

How can this be used for remote learning/teaching/work? Annotation: supported via Word, Excel, PowerPoint or Adobe Reader or native annotation apps like Notability, etc.

supported via Word, Excel, PowerPoint or Adobe Reader or native annotation apps like Notability, etc. Zoom: use your computer to host and the iPad to share your screen — supports different recording layouts

use your computer to host and the iPad to share your screen — supports different recording layouts Recording¹: use an app like Explain Everything or Keynote, and then upload your recording to Panopto ¹Recording a screen-cast and audio in a classroom works if you can stay near the iPad while recording — connect the iPad to the projector to view your display on the room screen.

Visit Apple’s website to compare models.

¹ 32GB is just enough if you store documents in the cloud. Otherwise, consider upgrading to the 128GB model.

Adapters

USB-C to…

Audio-Visual:

Additional Accessories

Monitor:

22″ Displays:

24″ Displays:

Scanner app:

Home printer ($50-$150):

Document Camera:

What is this and how can it be used? Record or display (on-screen) what you write on paper. Can be used to capture art, music, lab demos, and more — anything you are doing at a desk or table. Panopto : can be a primary OR secondary camera in addition to the webcam/room camera

: can be a primary OR secondary camera in addition to the webcam/room camera Zoom: can be a primary OR secondary camera by selecting Screen Share > Advanced or by using IPEVO Visualizer to output to your computer and then sharing your computer screen IPEVO is a non-catalog vendor in E-Market. For more info, see https://www.ipevo.com.

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor