Remote Learning, Teaching, and Work: Suggested Computer Accessories

This article overviews some basic computer accessories suggestions for students, faculty, and staff in remote work and learning environments.
All prices are from the time of writing and are thus subject to change.
Table of Contents:
- Audio-Visual Equipment
- Keyboards, Mice, and Styluses
- Tablets
- Adapters
- Additional Accessories
- Questions?
Audio-Visual Equipment
Upgrade your audio or video! Gone are the days of microphone static, faulty earbuds, or having to use your phone as a makeshift webcam.
Webcams:
Microphones:
Headsets with microphones:
- Logitech H390
- Logitech H800
- ANC¹: Logitech Zone Wireless
- ANC¹: Jabra Evolve 75 or Sennheiser SDW 5066
¹Active Noise Cancelling — reduces outside noise by generating a “silent” sound wave. Can result in a slight feeling of pressure in-ear.
Speakers:
- Basic audio: Logitech Z150 ($20) or Logitech S150 ($15)
- Better sound: Logitech Z207 ($50)
Keyboards, Mice, and Styluses
No more finagling with your old laptop trackpad or faulty keys. Type and click farther away from your computer without the hassle of cords!
Wireless Mouse/Keyboard Combos:
- Mouse combo: Logitech MK540 ($60)
- Built-in track-pad combo: Logitech K400 ($40)
Wireless Mice:
- Comfort, multi-device, and buttons:* Logitech M720 ($50)
- Multi-device and buttons:* Logitech M585 ($40) or SILENT Logitech M590 ($40)
- Budget and mini: SILENT Logitech M330 ($30)
- Budget and full-size: Logitech M310 ($30)
*Functional buttons are primarily forward/back thumb buttons.
Wireless Keyboards:
- Recommended portable: Logitech K380 ($40)
- Budget portable: Anker Bluetooth Ultra-Slim ($20)
- Recommended full-size: Logitech K780 ($80)
- Budget full-size: Logitech K360 ($30)
Styluses:
- Budget/mobile: Adonit Mark ($10)
- Basic: Adonit Mini 4 ($20) or Adonit Pro 4 ($30)
- Tablet: Adonit Ink ($45, Microsoft) or Adonit Note ($50, iOS)
Tablets
Wacom Tablets:
What is this and how can it be used?
Input devices where a stylus acts as your mouse cursor, allowing you to effortlessly draw or annotate in any supported software¹. Two form factors are available:
- Touchpad/without display: the movement of your stylus is only visible on your computer screen; requires a fair amount of hand-eye coordination
- Touchscreen/with display: acts as a secondary, touch-sensitive display where you can extend or mirror your primary display
¹Adobe Acrobat, PowerPoint, Zoom whiteboard, etc.
- Without display: One by Wacom Small (6″x3″) ($70)
- With display: Wacom One (13″ diagonally) ($400)
iPads:
How can this be used for remote learning/teaching/work?
- Annotation: supported via Word, Excel, PowerPoint or Adobe Reader or native annotation apps like Notability, etc.
- Zoom: use your computer to host and the iPad to share your screen — supports different recording layouts
- Recording¹: use an app like Explain Everything or Keynote, and then upload your recording to Panopto
¹Recording a screen-cast and audio in a classroom works if you can stay near the iPad while recording — connect the iPad to the projector to view your display on the room screen.
Visit Apple’s website to compare models.
- 32GB¹ 10.2″ iPad 7th gen ($330) + Apple Pencil 1 ($100)
- 128GB 11″ iPad Pro 2nd gen ($800) + Apple Pencil 2 ($130)
- 128GB 12.9″ iPad Pro 4th gen ($1000) + Apple Pencil 2 ($130)
¹32GB is just enough if you store documents in the cloud. Otherwise, consider upgrading to the 128GB model.
Adapters
USB-C to…
- USB-A Female ($16)
- Ethernet ($50)
- HDMI Male ($30)
- VGA Female ($40)
- 2x HDMI Female ($75)
- USB-A, Ethernet, HDMI, and VGA ($75)
Audio-Visual:
- HDMI Male to VGA Female ($20)
- HDMI Male to VGA Male ($45)
Additional Accessories
Monitor:
22″ Displays:
- Height-adjustable stand: Dell 22 Monitor: E2220H ($115)
- Multi-adjustable stand, USB passthrough, HDMI connectivity: Dell 22 Monitor: P2219H ($160)
24″ Displays:
- Height-adjustable stand: Dell 24 Monitor: E2420H ($135)
- Multi-adjustable stand, USB passthrough, HDMI connectivity: Dell UltraSharp 24 Monitor: U2419H ($235, standard on-campus upgrade)
Scanner app:
- iOS: Adobe Scan (free)
- Android: Adobe Scan (free)
Home printer ($50-$150):
Document Camera:
What is this and how can it be used?
Record or display (on-screen) what you write on paper. Can be used to capture art, music, lab demos, and more — anything you are doing at a desk or table.
- Panopto: can be a primary OR secondary camera in addition to the webcam/room camera
- Zoom: can be a primary OR secondary camera by selecting Screen Share > Advanced or by using IPEVO Visualizer to output to your computer and then sharing your computer screen
IPEVO is a non-catalog vendor in E-Market. For more info, see https://www.ipevo.com.
- USB-only: IPEVO V4K ($100)
- USB, HDMI: IPEVO VZ-R ($220)
USB, HDMI, Wireless: IPEVO VZ-X (out of stock)
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor