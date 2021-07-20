Students: Remote Learning Tools

The following article reviews miscellaneous remote learning tools that may be helpful. See also Suggested Computer Accessories.

Table of Contents:

Internet Access

If you are unable to use the College’s network, you could:

Sign-up for internet service

For video calls: up/down speeds of ≥3mbps

up/down speeds of ≥3mbps For multiple people: up/down speeds of ≥10mbps

up/down speeds of ≥10mbps If possible, use a wired connection

Use a mobile hotspot

Dependent on phone model and service

and service Contact your service provider for questions

for questions Be aware that a Zoom call can use 2GB-2.5GB per hour

Use public wifi

Available in local shops and libraries

and Not as secure or reliable

Follow safety/security best practices when connected

Hardware & Accessories

The following accessories and devices can be useful for remote work.

Printer/Scanner

A dedicated printer/scanner can assist with printed work

Scanning Apps for Mobile Devices are cheap and effective

Video Conferencing Accessories

Minimize distracting noise with a headset and microphone

Webcams are essential as a backup to your laptop’s camera

Device Cleaning

Disinfect your devices regularly to ensure they’re clean.

Un-plug and power down your device completely

Do not soak or directly spray

soak or directly spray Avoid getting moisture in any ports

Use a microfiber cloth and non-abrasive cleaner

and cleaner Check manufacturer websites for detailed info

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor