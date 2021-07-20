Students: Remote Learning Tools

The following article reviews miscellaneous remote learning tools that may be helpful. See also Suggested Computer Accessories.

For info regarding Software, see Software for Personal Devices.

Table of Contents:

 

Internet Access

If you are unable to use the College’s network, you could:

Sign-up for internet service

  • For video calls: up/down speeds of ≥3mbps
  • For multiple people: up/down speeds of ≥10mbps
  • If possible, use a wired connection

Use a mobile hotspot

  • Dependent on phone model and service
  • Contact your service provider for questions
  • Be aware that a Zoom call can use 2GB-2.5GB per hour

Use public wifi

Working from another Eduroam institution? (click me!)

You can connect to their instance of Eduroam using your College email and password. Click here to find where Eduroam is available.

 

Hardware & Accessories

The following accessories and devices can be useful for remote work.

Printer/Scanner

Video Conferencing Accessories

 

Device Cleaning

Disinfect your devices regularly to ensure they’re clean.

  • Un-plug and power down your device completely
  • Do not soak or directly spray
  • Avoid getting moisture in any ports
  • Use a microfiber cloth and non-abrasive cleaner
  • Check manufacturer websites for detailed info

 

