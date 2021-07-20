Students: Remote Learning Tools

The following article reviews miscellaneous remote learning tools that may be helpful. See also Suggested Computer Accessories.
Table of Contents:
Internet Access
If you are unable to use the College’s network, you could:
- For video calls: up/down speeds of ≥3mbps
- For multiple people: up/down speeds of ≥10mbps
- If possible, use a wired connection
Use a mobile hotspot
- Dependent on phone model and service
- Contact your service provider for questions
- Be aware that a Zoom call can use 2GB-2.5GB per hour
Use public wifi
- Available in local shops and libraries
- Not as secure or reliable
- Follow safety/security best practices when connected
Working from another Eduroam institution? (click me!)
You can connect to their instance of Eduroam using your College email and password. Click here to find where Eduroam is available.
Hardware & Accessories
The following accessories and devices can be useful for remote work.
Printer/Scanner
- A dedicated printer/scanner can assist with printed work
- Scanning Apps for Mobile Devices are cheap and effective
Video Conferencing Accessories
- Minimize distracting noise with a headset and microphone
- Webcams are essential as a backup to your laptop’s camera
Device Cleaning
Disinfect your devices regularly to ensure they’re clean.
- Un-plug and power down your device completely
- Do not soak or directly spray
- Avoid getting moisture in any ports
- Use a microfiber cloth and non-abrasive cleaner
- Check manufacturer websites for detailed info
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor