LabStats: Remotely Connect to a Lab Computer

Before you start, you will need access to the following:

a laptop or desktop computer with internet access

your Duo-enrolled device for two-step authentication

MacOS: the Microsoft Remote Desktop application

the Microsoft Remote Desktop application Chromebook*: the Microsoft Remote Desktop 8 app

* Follow the instructions for Windows below

Haverford students: Install and connect to

*only required when not connected to Haverford’s or Bryn Mawr’s network Install and connect to Haverford’s VPN

What is LabStats?

Use Apporto if your device doesn’t support RDP* or if no computers are available via LabStats. * i.e. smartphones, tablets, etc.

LabStats allows you to remotely connect to a subset of our Lab computers from a personal device. Since you’re connecting to an physical lab machine, you will have access to all the software typically available on them.

Accessible computers are broken up into the categories below:

Standard Lab Configuration

DMCL Lab Configuration

Sciences Lab Configuration

Connecting to a Lab Computer

Click the drop-down below for the instructions that apply to you.

Windows (Click me!) Navigate to our LabStats remote access page Choose a lab computer you want to connect to

any computer currently in-use will not be listed Click Connect Click Download Save and open the RDP file Click Connect Enter your College email and password and click OK Haverford student? (click me!)

Username: quaker\username

quaker\username Password: College password Approve the Duo two-step notification on your phone

Don’t see the notification? Open the Duo Mobile app! Click Yes Wait a few minutes for installed applications to populate the Windows Start Menu



MacOS (Click me!) Reminder: You must have : You must have Microsoft Remote Desktop installed! Navigate to our LabStats remote access page Choose a lab computer you want to connect to

any computer currently in-use will not be listed Click Connect Click Download Allow the download Open the RDP file

in the Downloads folder in Finder or your browser First time using Microsoft Remote Desktop? (click me!)

When prompted, allow access to your microphone and camera

Quit Microsoft Remote Desktop Find and click on the RDP File you downloaded to relaunch Enter your College email and password and click OK

Haverford student? (click me!)

Username: quaker\username

quaker\username Password: College password Approve the Duo two-step notification on your phone

Don’t see the notification? Open the Duo Mobile app! When prompted, accept the certificate Wait a few minutes for installed applications to populate the Windows Start Menu



Frequently Asked Questions

No computers are listed. What should I do?

This means all Lab computers (with remote access functionality) are currently in-use. Check back in 15-30 minutes since, after 20 minutes of inactivity, users are automatically logged out and a machine might become available.

How do I disconnect?

How do I save files while connected?

Save anything you need to OneDrive, your H:, or a USB drive. Files saved locally (Desktop, Documents, Downloads, etc.) will be cleared when you logout.

Should I re-use the RDP files?

No. Anytime you close out a remote session and need to start a new one, please start the process over. If you re-use a previously downloaded RDP file you risk attempting to connect while someone else is using the computer. In this scenario, the person currently using the computer will be notified that somebody else is trying to connect.

I can’t find x or y software. What should I do?

After connecting, it can take up to 10 minutes for applications to populate in the Windows Start Menu or Windows Search results. Additionally, please be sure that the computer you’re connecting to has the software you need installed. You can find a list on our Software Configurations for College Computers tech doc.

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor