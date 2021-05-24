LabStats: Remotely Connect to a Lab Computer

Before you start, you will need access to the following:
- a laptop or desktop computer with internet access
- your Duo-enrolled device for two-step authentication
- MacOS: the Microsoft Remote Desktop application
- Chromebook*: the Microsoft Remote Desktop 8 app
*Follow the instructions for Windows below
*only required when not connected to Haverford’s or Bryn Mawr’s network
Table of Contents:
What is LabStats?
Use Apporto if your device doesn’t support RDP* or if no computers are available via LabStats.
*i.e. smartphones, tablets, etc.
LabStats allows you to remotely connect to a subset of our Lab computers from a personal device. Since you’re connecting to an physical lab machine, you will have access to all the software typically available on them.
Accessible computers are broken up into the categories below:
- Standard Lab Configuration
- DMCL Lab Configuration
- Sciences Lab Configuration
Connecting to a Lab Computer
Click the drop-down below for the instructions that apply to you.
Windows (Click me!)
- Navigate to our LabStats remote access page
- Choose a lab computer you want to connect to
any computer currently in-use will not be listed
- Click Connect
- Click Download
- Save and open the RDP file
- Click Connect
- Enter your College email and password and click OK
Haverford student? (click me!)
- Username: quaker\username
- Password: College password
- Approve the Duo two-step notification on your phone
- Don’t see the notification? Open the Duo Mobile app!
- Click Yes
- Wait a few minutes for installed applications to populate the Windows Start Menu
MacOS (Click me!)
- Navigate to our LabStats remote access page
- Choose a lab computer you want to connect to
any computer currently in-use will not be listed
- Click Connect
- Click Download
- Allow the download
- Open the RDP file
in the Downloads folder in Finder or your browser
- Enter your College email and password and click OK
Haverford student? (click me!)
- Username: quaker\username
- Password: College password
- Approve the Duo two-step notification on your phone
- Don’t see the notification? Open the Duo Mobile app!
- When prompted, accept the certificate
- Wait a few minutes for installed applications to populate the Windows Start Menu
Frequently Asked Questions
No computers are listed. What should I do?
This means all Lab computers (with remote access functionality) are currently in-use. Check back in 15-30 minutes since, after 20 minutes of inactivity, users are automatically logged out and a machine might become available.
Should I re-use the RDP files?
No. Anytime you close out a remote session and need to start a new one, please start the process over.
If you re-use a previously downloaded RDP file you risk attempting to connect while someone else is using the computer. In this scenario, the person currently using the computer will be notified that somebody else is trying to connect.
I can’t find x or y software. What should I do?
After connecting, it can take up to 10 minutes for applications to populate in the Windows Start Menu or Windows Search results.
Additionally, please be sure that the computer you’re connecting to has the software you need installed. You can find a list on our Software Configurations for College Computers tech doc.
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor